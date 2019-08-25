Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX44 Friday Night Football Fever

Friday Night Football Fever Preview Show

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Fox 44’s Friday Night Football Fever show will have the scores and highlights from all over central Texas. The Preview show gives you a taste of what to expect on Friday Nights, and is divided into four different videos on this web page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Player of the Week

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Friday Night Fever Scoreboard

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected