Friday Night Preview: Bosqueville Bulldogs

BOSQUEVILLE — Clint Zander and the Bosqueville Bulldogs are loaded up for a deep run in 2020 bringing back nearly every starter.

The Bulldogs had some holes to fill last year and battled their way through a tough non-district schedule to finish 4-2 in district play and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

“Obviously district football’s more important and more intense than non-district than you get to the playoffs and just the whole thing just keeps building,” Zander said “I know we only got one game but you know they did get to taste that against a good Crawford team and, and hopefully we can use that to our advantage moving forward.”

One of the returners, senior quarterback Luke Bradshaw feels like last seasons battles prepared them for 2020.

“I think it really showed the character of our team,” he said. “We never quit we never quit on each other. We always stick together. We have a good bunch of good leaders out here and a bunch of great coaches.”

Senior Austin Albrecht is looking forward to getting this team together to make a deep run in 2020.

“Everybody’s coming back,” he said. “Everybody’s gonna have experience this year which is going to be huge. We lost, only one big boy, our line’s gonna be our strongest part of our offense and defense. So I’m just looking forward to having them, and making sure everybody stays healthy.”