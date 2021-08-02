Friday Night Preview: Hamilton Bulldogs

WACO, TX — The Hamilton Bulldogs are returning 12 total starters. As for three of the six defensive returning starters, the Bulldogs have a dangerous trio of linebackers in Caleb Lengefeld, Taylor Long and C.J. DeLeon, who all recognize what their team is capable of this season.

“There’s nothing better for morale, than when you hold them on the one yard line defense, it’s so important,” Caleb Lengefeld said.

“Last year we had a really strong defense,” Taylor Long said. “We were able to hold a lot of teams, to a little amount of points. And if we can keep people from running, I think our safety can lock it down and we’ll be pretty solid on defense.”

We have several kids returning at our linebacker spot,” Casey Jones said. “Caleb Lengefeld, Taylor Long, C.J. DeLeon all returning starters, leading tacklers, all great kids. You know, they all had great track seasons. And so we’re really looking forward to seeing what they do this year.”

Hamilton opens season regular season at home against Moody, on August 27th.