Friday Night Preview: Harker Heights

WACO, TX – Last season, the Knights made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, falling to the eventual state semifinalist in Rockwall. Even though the Knights have a few players to replace, the returners from last year’s team learned a lot from their playoff berth.

“We got on a roll there and got some big wins and got in the playoffs,” Jerry Edwards said. “And I think it was big for those younger kids to see that senior leadership, and see what it takes to be a playoff football team, so those kids have been hungry and eager because now they’ve got that fire in their belly, and I think it was a good lesson last year, we took a lot from that.”