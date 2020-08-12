Friday Night Preview: Holland Hornets

HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets are coming off a trip to the regional finals, but will have some shoes to fill off of that team.

The Hornets will be in a new district this year with some tough competition and look to change things up on the offensive side of the ball – but they aren’t making any excuses hoping for another big year in 2020.

“We’re changing the offense. Kind of going to an old-school offense. And so, all the kids are learning,” Head Coach Brad Talbert said. “We don’t care what grade you’re in. And we’re seeing, we’re trying to get the toughest guys we’ve got, and we’re trying to find our leaders right now during this time. And we’ve seen some really good things, and we’re excited about what this team can do.”

Ayden Tomasek will be one of those players stepping into a big pair of shoes – taking over as the signal caller for Zane Spinn.

“Last year, we had a senior starting quarterback Zane Spinn,” he said. “He was a great leader, so I’m stepping up to be the starting quarterback this year. And I have to be motivated and be a leader to this team to show what we’ve got.”

Holland is slated to open the season against Burton.