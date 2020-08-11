Friday Night Preview: Lampasas Badgers

WACO, TX – The Badgers made history last year, advancing to the program’s first state semifinals, where they took the eventual state champion Carthage down to the wire. Lampasas is led by senior quarterback Ace Whitehead, and he’ll have two big weapons returning on offense, wide receiver Mike Murray and running back Jack Jerome, who combined for 27 touchdowns last season.

“That helps a lot knowing that I have guys that I can get the ball to that are gonna make plays,” Ace Whitehead said. “I think our best attribute for our offense is our o-line, they’re really big, they’re really fast, they’re physical, they make our job super easy.”

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do is build a culture of expectations,” Troy Rogers said. “We talk about playing the game fast, physical and fearless, and people know who we are now and that’s what we want.”

Lampasas opens the season against Brownwood.