Friday Night Preview: Rogers Eagles

ROGERS — The Rogers Eagles are coming off a regional semi-final playoff appearance in 2019 and hoping for another successful season in 2020.

They will have a number of players to replace off of last year’s team.

“I think that was one of the keys to our season last year was we had a bunch of seniors that really wanted to practice hard and get better every day and ultimately it translated into some wins,” Head Coach Charlie Roten said. “If we have some seniors this year that are willing to do that — which they’ve shown it so far, — we can have pretty good team this year.”

Several players feel like this team has the leaders to step into those roles and make another playoff run.

“We have a lot of guys that will play for each other,” Senior Jayce Jones said. “We’re out here grinding with each other. We lift together. We do all these little challenges together. We’re out here together with each other so we want it.”

Rogers will open the season against Academy on August 28th.