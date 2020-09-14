Friday Night Preview: Shoemaker Grey Wolves

WACO, TX – The Shoemaker Grey Wolves have flourished under head coach Toby Foreman, who is entering his fourth year at the helm. The Grey Wolves finished 7-4 in 2019, after winning just two games in Foreman’s first two years. Naturally, the expectations have been raised, as the team is bringing back a large group of last year’s starters.

“We have a lot of upper classmen, we have a lot of seniors 35 to 40,” Toby Foreman said. “That helps a lot because they’re returning starters, returning lettermen, so that makes a big difference, the X’s and O’s you don’t have to spend as much time, because they’ve been through our system.”

The seniors have built a strong bond, after playing together for a long period of time, and Foreman hopes it will put them over the top.

“They’ve went through the process,” Toby Foreman said. “And last year I just think it was ‘hey we’ve had enough, you know, we’re ready to turn this thing around’ and it’s ironic with this class of 2021 cuz this is the 21st year of the school, and this is gonna be one of the better classes to ever come through here.”