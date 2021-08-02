Friday Night Preview: Valley Mills Eagles

WACO, TX — The Valley Mills Eagles have a new head coach this year, Bob Featherston, who has Central Texas roots. Featherston grew up in Gatesville, and coached at Gatesville High under Kyle Cooper, and he couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

“We feel like we have some good young players,” Bob Featherston said. “But that senior leadership is going to be very important. A lot of our seniors have played, you know, have gotten two or three years of experience.”

“It’s very important,” Ashton Blassingame said. “Because once I’m gone, who’s going to be the leader? Someone has to take up the role and teach people to be the leader as well.”

“We’re in the weight room a lot, more than we’ve been in the past,” Brady Whitlock said. “Coach Featherston has us in there every day, which is something we haven’t been used to. But things are focused on getting stronger, lifting heavier. I think the guys are very motivated to come out here and actually play.”