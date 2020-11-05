Gaither Named 4A Built Ford Tough Player of The Week

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

WACO — In overtime at last week’s game, the Connally Cadets were trailing rival China Spring, 45-44. The Cadets were going for two to try and win the game outright and secure the #2 seed in District 9-4A, Division 2. The game was going to ride on the shoulders of all-everything senior Kavian Gaither, who has already rushed for 201-yards on 28-carries and scored two touchdowns, thrown for 119-yards and another touchdown and scored the Cadets’ touchdown in overtime to setup this critical 2-point attempt. Oh, and the four-year letterman and linebacker also recorded sixteen tackles, 1-TFL and 1-caused fumble during this Instant Classic at Cougar Stadium.



After a timeout, the Cadets planned to run “stretch right,” part of their bread-and-butter with Gaither in the gun with a power set and he would find a way to score. But something went wrong – the snap was low. Gaither, showing amazing poise, picked up the ball, glanced to see if there was any way he could go the opposite way, but two Cougars were right on top of him. Somehow, as he’s done many times throughout his career, “KG” found a way to throw a pass to the right side of the end and there was senior Bronsha Miles, Jr., alone for the game-winning the two-point conversion and the ball game, 46-45 in overtime.



“KG dominated on both sides of the ball and there was no doubt we wanted the ball in his hands in overtime. He never flinched no matter what the score was, as always you can depend on him to get the job done and once again, he came through for his team. KG is a four-year, four-sport letterman and a straight-A student-athlete and one of the best leaders I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. He has two unbelievable parents who have raised a fine young man and we here at Connally are blessed Kavian is part of our program.” – Connally Head Coach Shane Anderson