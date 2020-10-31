Game of The Week: Connally Defeats No. 7 China Spring in OT Thriller

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHINA SPRING, TX — There was a lot on the line for both teams, as the winner would take second place in the district and secure a playoff berth. At the half, the Cougars led 17-7, but the Cadets came out in the second half with a vengeance, taking the lead 28-24 in the fourth quarter.

However, the game went into overtime after being tied at 38 at the end of regulation. The Cougars got the ball first in overtime, and scored a touchdown to lead 45-38. The Cadets answered with a touchdown, but instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game, sending it to double overtime, they went for the 2 point conversion and executed, for the 46-45 overtime win. Connally improves to 6-3 (4-1) and China Spring drops to 7-2 (3-2).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Player You Can Count On

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected