Gholson Set to Host Six-Man Bowl Series For The 3rd-Straight Year

GHOLSON, Texas — Wildcat Stadium in Gholson will be buzzing with activity on Saturday as Gholson hosts it’s third annual Six-Man Bowl Series.

Five Games stretch from 8:30am until well after 8:00pm giving independent six-man teams a chance to win a championship for their town and their school.

Event organizer CH Harvey reached out to Gholson and Athletic Director Jeff Shavers three years ago and the event has continued to grow.

“Independents don’t have a playoff,” Shavers said. “So they play their games and they’re just done, so he [Harvey] wanted something to play for something later on. And so, we worked out some logistics and we made it happen.”

Shavers has helped build Gholson over the last decade so he knows what it takes to get something off the ground and he’s happy they get to host a great event like this.

“We’ve only been a high school for seven or eight years so we’ve only played UIL football for six,” he said. “We know what it’s like to start something and we have grown it to where it is now. Coach Harvey wanted to grow something and he wanted to do it for a long period of time and and you know it’s been great.”

The Schedule for Saturday is as Follows: