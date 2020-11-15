Harker Heights Edges Shoemaker in OT Thriller

WACO, TX — Harker Heights defeated Shoemaker on Friday, snapping the Grey Wolves undefeated 2020 record. Knights quarterback Shaun West believes in giving 100% until the final whistle is blown.

“The main thing we always say is don’t give up,” Shaun West said. Fight till the end, until that clock says 0.00, and that’s what we did, we didn’t stop fighting, we knew from the jump it was gonna be a dog fight, so we just had to have that heart and that extra step and we pulled it out.”

Harker Heights faces Killeen on Friday, while Shoemaker plays Temple.