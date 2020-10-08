High School Football Changes For Week’s Seven and Eight

WACO — University, La Vega, Mart and Bremond all had to alter their football schedules after COVID-19 impacted their upcoming games.
The Trojans had a player test positive within the football prgram causing the cancelation of Friday game against Rudder and next Friday’s game against Aledo.
The La Vega Pirates will play this Friday at Stephenville but they had their 10/16 game against Brownwood canceled because of COVID cases within the Lion football program.
Then The Mart Panthers annou8nced they were moving their game on Friday night against Bremond because of COVID concerns with the Tigers.