High School Football Changes For Week’s Seven and Eight

WACO — University, La Vega, Mart and Bremond all had to alter their football schedules after COVID-19 impacted their upcoming games.

The Trojans had a player test positive within the football prgram causing the cancelation of Friday game against Rudder and next Friday’s game against Aledo.

AISD has been notified that 10/16 varsity football opponent Waco University will not play as scheduled due to COVID-19/quarantine. With it being homecoming, we are working to find an opponent to play as quickly as possible. We will update you as soon as possible. @AledoAthletics pic.twitter.com/9PgX9QCYh3 — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) October 7, 2020

The La Vega Pirates will play this Friday at Stephenville but they had their 10/16 game against Brownwood canceled because of COVID cases within the Lion football program.

Then The Mart Panthers annou8nced they were moving their game on Friday night against Bremond because of COVID concerns with the Tigers.