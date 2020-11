WACO, TX -- La Vega defeated Wilmer-Hutchings 42-7 on Friday night.. The Pirates only gave up 7 points early in the first quarter, but their defense did not allow another score, dominating in all three phases of the game.

"We just followed the game plan that we had all through the week," Ara Rauls III said. "We just go on day to day, trying to get better and we brought it out tonight."