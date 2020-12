WACO — Bishop Reicher head coach Tyler Holcomb is fresh off an appearance in the TAPPS division IV State Championship game and today was named the Padilla poll TAPPS Division IV Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to Tyler Holcomb of Waco Reicher, he is the Padilla Poll Coaches TAPPS Division IV Coach of the Year! @BishopReicher @BishopReicherFB #txhsfb @glere53 @PigskinPrep — Carl Padilla (@padillapoll) December 14, 2020

The cougars persevered through COVID-19 issues and cancellations to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2009