Itasca — Itasca has shut down the rest of their Football season because they do not have enough healthy players to field a team, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Matt Stepp.

BREAKING Itasca has canceled the remainder of their 2020 season due to lack of available healthy players #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) October 22, 2020

Itasca will forfeit their game this Friday against Valley Mills and their next game against Crawford.