It’s Hammett Time at Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs will begin the Jason Hammett era next Friday hoping to build on what Jack Alvarez did in his two seasons at Cove.

The Bulldawgs are making a smooth transition to Hammett who was the offensive line coach for Alvarez for two seasons.

“The good news for me is, I was here on staff with Coach Alvarez,” he said. “[I’ve had] two years with these guys. It’s good to know most the kids before then and, we’ve been going since March, in some form or another with virtual workouts and then last week and a half or so has been really good for us, get a feel for actual football.”

Hammett takes over a young football team that has experience at some key spots including quarterback Russell Cochran.

“I was able to know him for a while,” Cochran said. “We got comfortable with him already and everything like that. The play calls change, he just lets us know ‘it’s the same thing as this play and same thing as that play. The mindset is still there and everything like that.”

Hammett knows they are going to be young at many spots but feels confident in some of the young talent they have stepping in.

“We’re going to be a young team,” he said. “We’re gonna have a veteran leadership core of some seniors and we’re gonna have a lot of young kids out there too. So it’s good to see both things. Sometimes it’s hard as a coach you want to have tons of kids everywhere but we don’t have that. we’ve got some depth issue some places but the big idea for us is the next bands got to step up.”

Cove will open their season on September 25th against Waxahachie at Bulldawg Stadium.