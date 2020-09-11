Killeen Brings Back an Experienced Team in 2020

KILLEEN — Neal Searcy is aiming to get the Killeen Kangaroos back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

He will bring back an experienced squad that has 15 starters returning including nine on the defense.

“Our defense is going to have to be our strength, starting off,” Searcy said. “When you return nine guys on defense, from the previous year — hopefully we’re a little better than we were last year. I’m excited about those guys.”

The ‘Roos will also have some weapons on offense starting with all-everything running back Kadarius Marshall.

“The offense in the first couple days has really looked good,” he said. “We have six returning starters over on that side of the ball. We return Kadarius Marshall who can do everything on offense and has been really good and he’s looking really good so far the first couple days. I’ve been really pleased with how we look offensively and defensively and even our special teams.“

The Kangaroos were a young team that went just 3-7 in 2019 but won two of their last three games, to build some momentum heading into this season.

“It was good to finish on a high note from the season of carrying that over in the offseason, especially playing so many young guys that we played last year,” he said. “It was really a spring board for us going into spring and a really long spring, but it was really good going into the summer workouts. The kids were fired up. They showed up every single day, ready to work, and they’re really excited about the football season and they’re ready to show people, you know what kind of football team they really can be.”

The Kangaroos will open their season on September 25th at home against Georgetown Eastview.