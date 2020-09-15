La Vega Adds Fort Worth All Saints to Schedule

WACO — The La Vega Pirates will round out their non-district schedule on Friday September 25th when they travel to Fort Worth All Saints.

Confirmed that @lvpirates will play Fort Worth All Saints on Friday September 25th. First reported by @Matt_Stepp817 Credit to @Coach_Hyde for A) finding all these games and B) being willing to play whoever, whenever & wherever #txhsfb @KWKTFOX44 #Fox44Sports — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV) September 14, 2020

The Pirates will open their district slate at Stephenville on October 9th.