La Vega Coming into Their Own Entering the State Semi’s

WACO, Texas — The La Vega Pirates have suffered just one loss this season and it came way back in week two against the Argyle Eagles, a loss the Pirates just avenged last week at McLane Stadium.

While they may have worn the moniker of “Defending State Champs” the Pirates had a lot of players, particularly on defense, to replace off that championship team.

“We started the year defensively with eight kids who hadn’t played a snap, defensively on Friday nights,” Head Coach Don Hyde said. “So the first 3-4 weeks we were trying to get our legs underneath us and figure out exactly where to fit and where to line up and all that stuff and over the course of 12 games we’ve gotten a lot better on that side of the football. Offensively we are who we are and we’ve been pretty good all year long, but I feel like we’ve improved defensively and i think that showed last Friday night.”

The Pirates will continue their march towards another title on friday night at 7:00pm in Midlothian when they take on Springtown.