La Vega Dominates Wilmer-Hutchins 42-7

WACO, TX — La Vega defeated Wilmer-Hutchings 42-7 on Friday night.. The Pirates only gave up 7 points early in the first quarter, but their defense did not allow another score, dominating in all three phases of the game.

“We just followed the game plan that we had all through the week,” Ara Rauls III said. “We just go on day to day, trying to get better and we brought it out tonight.”

Head coach Don Hyde talked about the improvements that need to be made.

“I really don’t think we played well to be honest with you,” Don Hyde said. “We did some things defensively, we went out of the scheme and kids started doing a little bit of their own stuff, and any time you do that, you’re gonna have break downs, and we had some break downs tonight, so there’s some stuff we’ve got to clean up that’s for sure.”

The Pirates advance to the next round of the playoffs, and will face their long time rival the Argyle Eagles.