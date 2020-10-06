La Vega Football Overcomes Adversity Early in the Season

WACO, TX – The La Vega Pirates lost their starting quarterback to an injury in their second game of the season, as Ara Rauls III broke his non-throwing arm.

After Head Coach Don Hyde saw how his team responded to the pandemic, he knew his players would be well equipped to handle this situation.

“Our kids especially are resilient,” Don Hyde said. “And they just….I guess take it how it comes. And try to make the best of every situation. And so, that’s what they’ve done with this situation. That’s what Triple-A has done with this situation.”

With Rauls III on the sideline, Defensive Back Jordan Rogers has played quarterback. Even though Rauls III is still recovering, he’s been attending practice and workouts – doing everything he physically can.

“You know, he’s throwing the football out there every day,” Don Hyde said. “He’s just a big part of our success here over the last number of years, and we’re certainly proud that he’s still a part of our team. And he’s out there every day encouraging his teammates and being a part of it as much as he can be, and we look forward to the day when he comes back.”