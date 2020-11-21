La Vega Rolls Past Wilmer Hutchins into the Regional Semi-Finals

CORSICANA — The La Vega Pirates made quick work of the Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles on Friday night with a 42-7 win at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana.

The Pirates will now get a rematch with Argyle, who beat the Pirates 35-7 earlier this season.

