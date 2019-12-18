La Vega Set For Battle of 4A Juggernauts in State Title Game

WACO, Texas — The La Vega Pirates are the defending State Champions getting set to go up against the program in Carthage they unseated from that spot last year with their win over Liberty Hill.

These two teams have accounted for the last four 4A division one State titles and have a history with each other beating one another in runs for State Championships. La Vega got the Best of the Bulldogs in 2015 while Carthage got their revenge in 2017. But Friday will mark the first time this one is for all the marbles.

“It’s our chance in a state championship game — We’ve played them twice since 2015 we beat them in ’15, they beat us and ’17 on their way to a state championship. And so this is the first time we’ve ever matched up in the game that’s the decider, so we’re looking forward to getting on stage with the six time state champion, and seeing how we fare up against them.”

These two programs know each other well and Hyde has nothing but respect for what they’ve accomplished over in Carthage.

“Coach Surratt’s good friend of mine,” La Vega Head Coach Don Hyde said. “We talk all the time and he’s built a quality program in Carthage, Texas and they’ve been based basically the standard bearer for for for a division one for a long time.”

A win would give La Vega their first back-to-back State Titles in program history something they have been preparing for since last January and with all that hard work in the sweat bank they hope it will pay off with some more hardware on Friday morning.

“The hard parts getting to this point because you play week to week in the playoffs five straight weeks, knowing you can’t lose and you’re done,” Hyde said. “Once you get this part the hard part’s over with so it’s all about preparing yourself mentally and physically in the physical part, already taken care of.”

Carthage and La Vega kick off at 11:00am on friday morning from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.