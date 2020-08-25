La Vega Solidifies Their Opener After Storms Throw Schedule in Flux

BELLMEAD — The La Vega Pirates will open their season on Friday against Port Lavaca Calhoun at Bastrop Memorial stadium.

After working hard over the last month to solidify a schedule for this fall La Vega Head Coach Don Hyde was left to go to the phones again to find another week one opponent, this week.

After La Vega’s opener with Dumas was called off back in July, Hyde was able to schedule West Orange Stark, but they canceled school this week with Tropical Storms Marco and Laura slated to make their way towards the Texas coast this week.

La Vega, as the number one team, will see three of the remaining 4 teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine 4A division one rankings. In addition to Calhoun they will face Corpus Christi Calallen and Argyle.