Lake Belton Makes Run to Quarterfinals at 7 on 7 State Championship

COLLEGE STATION — The Lake Belton Broncos went 2-1 on Friday advancing to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket at the 7 on 7 state tournament in College Station.

The Broncos finished the week 3-3 in their inaugural trip to the tournament.

