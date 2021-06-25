Lake Belton Makes Run to Quarterfinals at 7 on 7 State Championship

COLLEGE STATION — The Lake Belton Broncos went 2-1 on Friday advancing to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket at the 7 on 7 state tournament in College Station.
The Broncos finished the week 3-3 in their inaugural trip to the tournament.
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
