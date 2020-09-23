Lampasas And Gatesville Game Canceled Because of COVID-19

LAMPASAS — Lampasas and Gatesville will not meet this Friday after Lampasas Athletics announced it’s team had “COVID issues”.
This will be the second-straight game Lampasas will miss after China Spring had to cancel their game last week when they had some players come down with COVID.
Gatesville is also missing out on a second game, after their match-up with Lorena was canceled a few weeks ago when the leopards were hit by COVID-19.
The Hornets are fresh off their first win since 2018, and they are still looking for a game this week.