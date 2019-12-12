Lampasas Looking Forward to Next Step on Their Journey

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Badgers are looking for a 12th-straight win and a chance to play for their first-ever State Title, next week.

The Badgers enter this game on fire averaging 48.5 points per game and they will need to keep that up against Playoff stalwart, Carthage.

Head Coach Troy Rogers who played at Lampasas in the early-nineties likes the way his team has progressed throughout the season.

“We’ve been doing that since about middle of a year,” Rogers said. “We’ve made steady improvement and once we got beat by Lorena early in the year it’s been kind of a wake up call for us and so we’ve been striving to get better every week and I think we have.”

The Badgers and Bulldogs play at 7:30pm on Friday night in New Caney.