Live Oak Falcons Anticipate Tough Game Against New Rival in Vanguard

WACO, TX — In TAPPS, the Live Oak Falcons play the Vanguard Vikings tomorrow, in the second round of the playoffs. It will be their second meeting of the season, and Falcons head coach Brice Helton anticipates a hard fought game, against their new home town rival.

“This year it’s our first time being in the same district together,” Brice Helton said. “We knew early on that it was a good chance that this would happen, we know those guys well, they have a few players back so they’re gonna be tougher than they were the first time, it’s two great schools having the chance to compete, and we’re not taking that for granted.”