Lorena Picks up Big District Win Over Caldwell

LORENA — The Lorena Leopards notched a huge district win over Caldwell 48-14 on Friday night at Leopard Field.

Lorena now improves to 6-2 (3-1) and heads to Rockdale to close out their season next week in a battle for the district championship.

