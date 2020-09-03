Lorena Set For Showdown with China Spring

LORENA — The Lorena Leopards are set for a Central Texas Showdown when China Spring comes to Leopard field on Friday Night.

The Leopards are coming off a physical 21-20 win over Franklin last weekend where Head Coach Ray Biles got a good feeling for what kind of team the Leopards can have this year.

“One of the things that I look for on the film is just effort,” he said. “I can coach a lot of things with technique and fixing things but if kids aren’t playing hard and they’re loafing or things like that we can’t fix that. From that standpoint, I was very very impressed.”

Biles has a history of testing his team in the non-district and his quarterback Ben Smedshammer took a lot away from a good win last week.

“It gives us an idea of where we’re at and what we’re capable of,” he said. “We played a good ball game but there’s definitely a lot of things that we can fix and a lot of mistakes that we can improve on. So I think that’s a good game start off and figure out where we’re at as a team.”

Now they will turn their attention to the China Spring Cougars who are coming off a 74-point offensive output in their opening game.

“All of us are looking forward to it,” Senior Callan Weaver said. “It’s always a good rivalry between us every single year, so we’re always prepared for them. You have to stop their quarterback and running back. Both of them are very talented. You have to hit them before they get going, and just stay on them.”

Biles feels like this game will pit strength-on-strength with China Springs’ high powered offense facing Lorena’s Stingy defense.

“They’re playing very very well,” he said. “They hung 74-75 points up last week so obviously they can score. They’ve got a great rushing game and a dual threat quarterback who can run or throw. So we know we’re gonna have our hands full defensively, which is good. I mean, defensively you know I think we’ve got a decent squad.”

You can catch highlights from Lorena and China Spring on Fox 44’s Friday Night Football Fever beginning at 10:00pm on Friday Night.