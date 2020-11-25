Lorena Thankful to Be Practicing on Thanksgiving

LORENA — The Lorena Leopards are excelling in a season riddled with uncertainty as they prepare for their third round playoff game.

Practicing on Thanksgiving is a badge of honor for Texas high school football programs, and given where things were in late summer, head Coach Ray Biles is very thankful his team has this opportunity in 2020.

“When you’ve got an opportunity to be out at practice on Thanksgiving morning, it’s huge,” He said. “We’ll take a picture with the team we always do that and that’s, that’s kind of a marker for us and the next one is to be playing in December. So, you’ve got to set those standards out there and keep working for it. We’ve been blessed, we really have. To get a season in when last spring and first part of summer we didn’t know what was going on. It’s been a crazy year but you know we’re blessed to be where we are right now.”

The Leopards advanced to the regional semi-finals after their area-round opponent, Crockett, had to forfeit because of COVID-19 cases within their program. While Coach Biles felt bad for Crockett to have to bow out that way he was proud of the way his team handled it.

“We were gonna watch film on Friday of the Thursday night ballgame and give them a three day weekend to kind of pull off their legs a little bit and then come back on Monday in preparation for this week’s ballgame,” Biles said. “But we lost that game Thursday we felt like it was very important that we get out Thursday and do some work so when kids came in, Thursday morning we talked to had a team meeting and talked about the importance of re calibrating, set your sights on the next goal and let’s move forward in what was an unfortunate situation.”

The Leopards and Hallettsville Brahmas kick off at 6:30pm on Friday Night in Wimberly.