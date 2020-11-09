Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer Proud of Team’s Work Ethic

WACO, TX — The Lorena Leopards won the district championship on Friday, after defeating Rockdale in a 49-42 thriller. The Leopards were picked to finish fourth in the preseason polls, and they’re embracing the underdog mentality.

“It’s such a special moment, especially for my senior year,” Ben Smedshammer said. “It’s just the beginning we’ve still got more football to play, it’s just a testament to this team and these coaches, we work hard every day, I mean we were predicted fourth in the district in the beginning of the season, but we know that’s not where we belong.”