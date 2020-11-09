Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer Proud of Team’s Work Ethic

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX — The Lorena Leopards won the district championship on Friday, after defeating Rockdale in a 49-42 thriller. The Leopards were picked to finish fourth in the preseason polls, and they’re embracing the underdog mentality.

“It’s such a special moment, especially for my senior year,” Ben Smedshammer said. “It’s just the beginning we’ve still got more football to play, it’s just a testament to this team and these coaches, we work hard every day, I mean we were predicted fourth in the district in the beginning of the season, but we know that’s not where we belong.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Player You Can Count On

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected