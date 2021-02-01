Marlin Hires Ruben Torres as New Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director

Marlin ISD Press Release:

Marlin, Texas — Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson announces the hiring of Ruben Torres III as the district’s new Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director.

“We welcome Ruben Torres to the Marlin Bulldog family,” Henson said. “His background includes

successful tenures as a head coach at the 5A and 6A divisions of Texas high school football. His

football expertise, demonstrated values, and forward-thinking vision fits well into the program

here at Marlin. He reflects the mission of our school district to promote excellence and winning on

the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”



Torres brings a wealth of experience to Marlin. Most recently, he served as the offensive

coordinator and quarterbacks coach at El Paso Franklin High School, a team which made the

playoffs in each of his three seasons on campus. Prior to his tenure at Franklin, Coach Torres

served as the head football coach and athletic coordinator at El Paso El Dorado High School and El

Paso Ysleta High School. In six seasons as a head coach, Torres compiled a record of 35-29,

including four playoff appearances, two district championships, and wins against perennial

powerhouses Midland Lee, Odessa Permian and Wolfforth Frenship high schools.



“Marlin ISD selected an excellent leader, mentor, and offensive guru in Ruben Torres,” said Jesse

Perales, head football coach at Garland Namaan Forest High School. “Having coached against

Coach Torres many Friday nights, I know that he is going to take the Bulldog football program in

the direction the community expects it to go. Alongside the leadership and vision of Dr. Henson,

Marlin ISD is about to build a culture of winning that will be modeled throughout the state.”

Torres is a native of El Paso and graduate of Irvin High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in

Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and is the proud father of two

children, Isaiah and Keira.



Coach Torres will meet with players next Monday, February 8, and then participate in an official

welcome event at Marlin High School. The district is in the process of planning a meet-and-greet

for players, parents and the Marlin community.