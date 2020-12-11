Mart Blows By Falls City En Route to 4th-Straight State Title

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PFLUGERVILLE — The Mart Panthers blew past the Falls City Beavers on Thursday night in Pflugerville 48-21.

The Panthers will play for their 4th-straight State Title next Wednesday night at 7:00pm against Windthorst at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Player You Can Count On

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected