Mart Blows By Falls City En Route to 4th-Straight State Title

PFLUGERVILLE — The Mart Panthers blew past the Falls City Beavers on Thursday night in Pflugerville 48-21.
The Panthers will play for their 4th-straight State Title next Wednesday night at 7:00pm against Windthorst at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
PFLUGERVILLE — The Mart Panthers blew past the Falls City Beavers on Thursday night in Pflugerville 48-21.
The Panthers will play for their 4th-straight State Title next Wednesday night at 7:00pm against Windthorst at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.