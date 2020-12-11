Mart Blows By Falls City En Route to 4th-Straight State Title

WACO -- Teams that are still playing high school football are not only really good on the field but they have to be good off the field at following protocols to fend off COVID-19, the Reicher Cougars fall into those categories.

Reicher struggled with COVID in their program earlier this year while also having to scramble for games after opponets were forced to cancel games, but they came through winning four straight games heading into Saturday's TAPPS State Title game.