ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mart Panthers captured their third-straight State Title on Thursday afternoon with a hard-fought 25-20 win over Hamlin at AT&T Stadium.

Junior Rodrell Freeman was named the game’s offensive MVP rushing for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Sophomore Klyderion Campbell sealed the game with a third-quarter pick-six earning him defensive MVP Honors.

The Panthers finished the season with a record of 13-1