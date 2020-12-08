Mart Panthers Peaking Heading to State Semifinals

WACO, TX — The Mart Panthers punched their ticket to the state semifinals, after beating Tenaha 54-23. The Panthers are undefeated heading into the state semifinals, and head coach Kevin Hoffman says their team is playing their best ball, after focusing on improving each and every day.

“We want to continue to try and get better every day,” Kevin Hoffman said. “I feel like we’re as good as we’ve ever been at this point, we’re executing and scoring a lot of points on offense, and defensively we’re shutting down people’s running game, which we want to shut down to force them to be one dimensional.”