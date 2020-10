WACO -- Dave Aranda has had a strange year in his first go-around as the head coach of The Baylor Bears filled with starts-and-stops and now two-straight regular season losses for the first time since October of 2018.

While he was meeting with the players virtually for most of the summer Aranda used a phrase 'people over players' meaning he wanted to get to know his guys on a deeper level than just what they do on the field.