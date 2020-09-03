Mart’s Roddrell Freeman Named Built Ford Tough Player of The Week

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 – The top high school football stars have been recognized in the first week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Despite the unusual circumstances, with a delayed start for 5A and 6A schools, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program is back. Since 2006, the program has recognized these outstanding athletes. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 1 winners

Class 4-A: Cameron Ford, Senior, QB, Tyler Chapel Hill High School

Cameron Ford checked off all the boxes in leading his team to a 65-33 season-opening win. Ford completed 12 of 18 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns – including one to his brother, Bam – and carried nine times for 73 yards and two scores. Listed by his coach on a preseason questionnaire as a “dual threat, big and fast, accurate passer, hard-nosed runner and a playmaker,” Ford displayed all of those qualities while tossing TD passes of 43, 29, 81, 5 and 19 yards and adding a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

“I try to be honest on those preseason questionnaires. He’s obviously all of those things you want in a dual threat quarterback, but the best thing about Cam is his leadership. He’s a student of the game. He probably watches as much film as the coaches do, and he approaches the game in a businesslike manner.” – Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan

Class 3-A: Dane Jentsch, Senior, QB/DB, Grandview High School

In a performance reminiscent of Grandview’s state championship victories the last two years, Dane Jentsch carried the Zebras in their 31-24 overtime win against Malakoff. The senior quarterback threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown pass. His rushing touchdown in overtime put Grandview ahead for good in a matchup featuring a pair of preseason top 5 teams in 3A Division I. Jentsch was the offensive and defensive MVP of the 3A Division I title games in 2018 and 2019.

Class 2-A: Roddrell Freeman, Senior, QB/LB, Mart High School

The 3-time state champs are looking to add a 4th title to their belt led by 2-way player Roddrell Freeman. Freeman led his team with 19 carries for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he was not done there, as he also contributed on the other side of the ball with 9 tackles, 4 for a loss, and 1 sack. When the well-mannered Freeman is done dominating on the football field he is contributing in basketball and track.

“Roddrell may go down as the best player ever in Mart football history. He’s never missed a game in his high school career. He is about to start his 50th game with a record of 44-5 and 3 state championships.” – Mart coach Kevin Hoffman

Private School: Lucas Coley, Senior, QB, Cornerstone Christian School San Antonio

Lucas Coley, who has committed to Arkansas, piled up 348 yards of total offense, passed for one touchdown and ran for two more in a 24-20 win over state-ranked Corpus Christi Calallen. Coley passed for 147 yards and rushed for 201 against the Wildcats, who started the season No. 4 in Class 4A. One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Greater San Antonio, Coley had a 59-yard scoring strike and rushed for TDs of 74 and 35 yards. Coley keyed an offense that finished the season opener with 402 yards – 255 rushing and 147 passing. Coley, who started for Cornerstone last year after transferring from Converse Judson, had more than 30 scholarship offers before committing to Arkansas in June. Coley, 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, generated more than 3,000 yards of total offense and had a hand in 30 touchdowns last season.

“Lucas is like a coach on the field. Lucas has done an excellent job for us. He’s got all the measurables. He can throw it. He can run it. He’s also good at those intangibles that go unnoticed, like his leadership ability. That’s what I’m most impressed with.”

– Cornerstone coach John Bachman

Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.com

Ford Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers are once again asking fans, coaches and media to nominate potential honorees for 2020.

During each week of the 2020 regular season, fans, coaches and media are asked to nominate players at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 9:30AM.

How the program works

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 10 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will once again be recognized at a banquet.

