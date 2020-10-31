McGregor Notches a Big District Win with Over Cameron Yoe

CHINA SPRING, TX -- There was a lot on the line for both teams, as the winner would take second place in the district and secure a playoff berth. At the half, the Cougars led 17-7, but the Cadets came out in the second half with a vengeance, taking the lead 28-24 in the fourth quarter.

However, the game went into overtime after being tied at 38 at the end of regulation. The Cougars got the ball first in overtime, and scored a touchdown to lead 45-38. The Cadets answered with a touchdown, but instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game, sending it to double overtime, they went for the 2 point conversion and executed, for the 46-45 overtime win. Connally improves to 6-3 (4-1) and China Spring drops to 7-2 (3-2).