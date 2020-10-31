McGregor Notches a Big District Win with Over Cameron Yoe

MCGREGOR — The McGregor Bulldogs took one step closer to locking up a playoff spot with a 24-16 win over Cameron Yoe on Friday night at Bulldogs Stadium.
With the win McGregor improves to 5-4 (3-2) while Cameron Yoe falls to 4-5 (2-4).
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
MCGREGOR — The McGregor Bulldogs took one step closer to locking up a playoff spot with a 24-16 win over Cameron Yoe on Friday night at Bulldogs Stadium.
With the win McGregor improves to 5-4 (3-2) while Cameron Yoe falls to 4-5 (2-4).