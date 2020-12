WACO — Former Midway and Oklahoma quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, became the latest Panther to play on the hilltop as he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and SMU.

Mordecai will succeed Texas transfer Shane Buchele who threw for over 7,000 yards in two seasons as a transfer with the Mustangs.

SMU’s all time leading passer is fellow Midway alum Ben Hicks.