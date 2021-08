HEWITT — Former Midway Panther, Tanner Mordecai, will be slinging the rock for the red and blue once again in 2021, But this time he’ll be doing it on the hilltop for SMU and Sonny Dykes.

The Oklahoma transfer was named one of pro football focus’ 10 breakout quarterbacks this season in college football.

Tanner threw for 4,797 yards with 51 touchdowns with 20 more touchdowns coming on the ground during in his time at midway