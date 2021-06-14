Midway’s Shane Anderson Excited to Take on His New Challenge in Hewitt

HEWITT — Shane Anderson was an assistant coach at Midway from 2008-2014 but Monday returned as the head coach of the Panthers.

Anderson helped make Waco Connally into a contender in 4A Division II and looks to keep Midway in that conversation.

“It gives me an opportunity to be on the big stage and coach 6A football with the best facilities in Central Texas, if not the state of Texas and in what should be one of the top programs in the state of Texas,” he said.

Midway Athletics Director Brad Shelton has known Anderson since his first stint with the Panthers and knew he would be the perfect fit to lead this program into their next chapter.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Shane for nearly 15 years,” he said. “I’ve always been proud of knowing him and admired what a culture guy he is, in terms of instilling a culture where there is accountability and discipline, but doing it in very passionate way that gets kids to buy in gets kids excited and gets kids motivated.”

Anderson wants his Panthers to play with a tough mindset.

“We want to be able to withstand any kind of adversity we want to be tough, no matter what,” Anderson said. “We want to outwork our opponents and outwork everybody. We want to be the first to the office every day, and then we want to compete all year round. We want to compete, not just a football, but in multiple sports.”

For Anderson the Friday night success comes after instilling his system and his mindset at the lower levels.

“If you want to win on Friday night, it starts at the middle school and even down to the to the Pop Warner/ little league football,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re heavily involved in that and we’re looking at and building those relationships and looking for kids that potentially can help us.”