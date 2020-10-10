No. 18 Midland Lee Beats Belton 26-7

MIDLAND — The Belton Tigers fell to 18th-ranked Midland Lee 26-7 on Friday Night at Grande Communications Stadium, in Midland.

Belton drops to 0-3 on the season and will return to action next Thursday night against Killeen at Leo Buckley Stadium.

