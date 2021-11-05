No. 4 West cruises past Maypearl 65-0

WEST, TX — The No. 4 West Trojans showed why they are ranked that highly in the state as they beat Maypearl 65-0.
With the win, the Trojans stayed perfect on the season and will begin their playoff run on November 11 against Fairfield at Corsicana.
by: Eric KellyPosted: / Updated:
WEST, TX — The No. 4 West Trojans showed why they are ranked that highly in the state as they beat Maypearl 65-0.
With the win, the Trojans stayed perfect on the season and will begin their playoff run on November 11 against Fairfield at Corsicana.