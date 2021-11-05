No. 4 West cruises past Maypearl 65-0

Friday Night Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST, TX — The No. 4 West Trojans showed why they are ranked that highly in the state as they beat Maypearl 65-0.

With the win, the Trojans stayed perfect on the season and will begin their playoff run on November 11 against Fairfield at Corsicana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected