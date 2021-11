WACO, TX — No. 5 China Spring has hopes of a state title run this season, and the Cougars continued to roll towards that as they completed an undefeated regular season with a 48-7 win over Connally.

Both teams now advance to the playoffs, with China Spring taking on Madisonville at Merrill Green Stadium and Connally taking on Jasper at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.