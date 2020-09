SALADO — Reid Vincent proved pivotal for Salado’s comeback against Stephenville on Friday night, and he takes home our week three play of the week in the process.

With The Stephenville Yellow Jackets up 21-7 Vincent took a handoff broke a tackle and outraced everyone to the endzone to keep the Eagles within striking distance, which would pay off as they stormed to a 61-45 win.

Congratulations to Reid and the Eagles!