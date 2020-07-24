Play On! Bell County High School Athletics Exempt from Delayed Start

WACO — The Bell County Public Health District announced Thursday that all in-person classes are pushed back until September 8th because of COVID-19, but athletics and Band are allowed to continue as scheduled.

Unlike McMennan county the Bell County order allows for 1A-4A high school athletics and bands to hold practices scrimmages games and meets as long as they follow the recent guidelines passed down by the university interscholastic league.

Volleyball and Football practices for those schools are set to begin on August 3rd.