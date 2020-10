WACO — Nik Sanders is our Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count on for week six, after leading the University High Trojans to their first win of the season!

Nik threw three first-half touchdowns en-route to a 46-35 win over Grandbury on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Congratulations to Nik and Congratulations to the Trojans and good luck the rest of the season!